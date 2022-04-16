Kettering police find fentanyl, more than $40K in cash inside storage unit

Kettering police found fentanyl and more than $40,000 in cash during a drug bust at a storage unit this week.

According to the Kettering Police Department, on April 14 an officer was on patrol in the 2300 block of South Dixie Drive when a vehicle pulled into Car-Go Self Storage lot, stayed only a few minutes and then left the lot.

Police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle for an equipment violation, and once contact was made with the driver, a strong smell of marijuana was coming from inside the vehicle.

Police then searched the vehicle and located marijuana and approximately 23 grams of suspected fentanyl.

Further investigation revealed that the driver was renting a storage unit at Car-Go Self Storage, and after a positive alert from their K9, a search warrant was obtained for the storage unit, according to police.

Kettering police say they located approximately 518 grams of suspected cocaine, 60 grams of suspected heroin, suspected ecstasy pills and $42,800 in cash.

