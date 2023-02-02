Kettering Police to hold 67th Citizens Police Academy later this month

Later this month, the Kettering Police Department will offer its 67th Citizens Police Academy.

The eight-week-long program will kick off on February 22 at the Kettering Police Department, according to Kettering’s website.

Participants will learn about various department functions each Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

These functions include:

  • Scenario training

  • Hands-on gun range

  • Evidence collection

  • Polygraph

  • Detective functions

  • K9

  • SWAT demonstrations

Those interested can register for the event at www.ketteringoh.org/citizen-police-academy.

Officials say the course will be limited to 20 students.


