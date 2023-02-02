Kettering Police to hold 67th Citizens Police Academy later this month
Later this month, the Kettering Police Department will offer its 67th Citizens Police Academy.
The eight-week-long program will kick off on February 22 at the Kettering Police Department, according to Kettering’s website.
Participants will learn about various department functions each Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.
These functions include:
Scenario training
Hands-on gun range
Evidence collection
Polygraph
Detective functions
K9
SWAT demonstrations
Those interested can register for the event at www.ketteringoh.org/citizen-police-academy.
Officials say the course will be limited to 20 students.