Kettering police investigate bowling alley shooting that injured 2

Apr. 18—Kettering police are continuing to investigate what led to a shooting at a bowling alley that injured two teens early Saturday.

"There were several groups of 15- to 18-year-olds inside the bowling alley at the time of the shooting and it is under investigation whether or not the incident was a result from groups having conflict of just the individuals involved," said Kettering Patrolman Tyler Johnson.

Crews responded to Poelking Woodman Lanes at 3200 Woodman Drive around 12:05 a.m. Saturday on a report of shots fired.

A 911 caller said she heard one gunshot and ran out of the bowling alley, according to police records.

"I didn't see it. But there was a group of older teenagers in a group and I think that's where it came from," she said.

One gunshot was fired and struck a 17-year-old boy and 18-year-old man, according to police. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and and have been released.

A 17-year-old boy was taken to the Montgomery County Juvenile Justice Center in connection to the shooting.

Kettering police officers were on the scene for eight hours investigating.