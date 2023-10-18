Kettering police investigating animal cruelty video making rounds on social media

Oct. 17—Kettering police are investigating a video that circulated about an "animal cruelty incident" that was alleged to have happened in Kettering.

Police said that the video is under investigation, and that they are working to confirm the location where the video was filmed.

Patrol Officer Cynthia James, public information officer for the Kettering Police Department, said the video shows potential animal abuse, but doesn't show a dog being killed. However, there is a part of the video with the caption, "I killed the puppy," she added.

Police said that they believe that the video was created "some time ago" and just recently was posted to social media, which is the main reason that the location is unclear. James said the woman in the video has been identified, and officials are working to determine when and where the video was created.

The department also responded to comments that they had received about the investigation, saying that they would not be providing all of the information that they know about the video both due to state public record laws and in order to protect the integrity of the case.

"Before making an arrest, we must first establish not only probable cause that a specific incident happened at a specific location in our city, but furthermore determine that we have jurisdiction over where it occurred," the department said.

James added releasing information and investigative leads before charges are filed could hurt the integrity of the case.

"Just because we have the female identified in this incident, does not mean we can charge her for the crime without knowing where the crime actually occurred," she said. "It's just as important for us to ensure we have jurisdiction over the case, because if it were to come out later that she was not in Kettering when the video was created, we would be making an unlawful arrest."

Kettering police asked that anyone with information about the video to contact Sgt. Mason at 937-296-2595.

We have reached out to Kettering police for more information on the video and investigation.