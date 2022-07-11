Kettering police investigating new case of post office mailbox theft; Man arrested

Kettering police are investigating another instance of theft from mailboxes again at the Forrer Boulevard post office location, according to investigators.

Officers were called to the post office at 1490 Forrer Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on reports of theft from mailboxes, a Kettering police incident report shows.

During their investigation, police noted an “undetermined amount of mail” was stolen, officers said in the police report, obtained in a public records request by News Center 7.

Further investigation led police to arresting Juan T. Harris, 27, of Dayton within hours of police discovering the mail theft, online jail records show.

Harris was arrested around 6 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Marsha Lane in Dayton and remains booked in the Kettering City Jail on preliminary charges of receiving stolen property, police and online jail records show.

This is at least the third time in recent months this Kettering post office was targeted by mail thieves. In May, Kettering police launched two different investigations after outdoor mail drop boxes were tampered with.

The first theft led to four arrests, and police believed the thieves had access to a stolen key that was able to unlock the outdoor boxes.

It was not immediately known if the theft Sunday morning was believed to be connected or if this was another suspected instance of a stolen key being used.

This is a developing story and we’ll update this page as we learn more.