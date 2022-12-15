Kettering police issue warning about recent increase in theft from post office drop boxes

Kettering police are warning residents about a recent increase in mail theft from post office drop boxes.

The police department is reminding people not to use the outdoor mail drop boxes at the post office.

“Give your mail to a mail carrier or walk your items inside the post office and drop your mail in the inside drop box,” the police department said in a flier posted on social media.

News Center 7 has previously reported multiple instances of mail theft across the city.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity is asked to report it to the Kettering Police Department at 937-296-2555.