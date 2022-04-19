Kettering Police looking for missing 17-year-old girl

The Kettering Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 17-year-old Kettering girl.

Dominiqua Bell has been missing since April 11 and was last seen at her residence on Parklawn Drive.

Bell is approximately 5′3″ and 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Police are asking residents to call Detective McGuire at (937) 296-2597 if they have any information on Bell’s whereabouts.