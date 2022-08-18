Kettering Police looking for missing endangered man

Police in Kettering are asking for the public’s help finding a missing endangered adult.

David Sharpe, 63, was last seen at his home on Brainard Dr. Thursday morning around 8 a.m., according to a flyer posted to Kettering Police’s Facebook page.

Sharpe is 6 feet tall and weighs 165 pounds. He’s described as having brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say he was last seen wearing tan shorts.

Sharpe has dementia and has a history of walking off and getting lost and confused, according to police.

Anyone with information about Sharpe’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Kettering Police at (937)-296-2555.