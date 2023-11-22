Kettering police nab Fifth Third Bank robbery suspect

Nov. 22—Officers apprehended the suspect in the Wednesday morning Fifth Third Bank robbery as he was running away, Kettering police said.

Kettering police were dispatched just before 11:30 a.m. to the bank branch at 4120 Far Hills Ave. after a manager called 911 and activated the bank's alarms.

While officers were on the way, the manager provided a description of the suspect and said he left out the front door with money, and headed on foot south on Far Hills Avenue.

The man did not display a weapon during the robbery, police said.

One of the responding officers spotted a man who matched the bank robbery suspect's description on Mossoak Drive running east, and he was apprehended in the 4300 block of Pennlyn Avenue.

The suspect, who was not identified, is in the Kettering Jail but has not been formally charged.

The investigation is ongoing.