Kettering Police offer simple tip, service to deter thieves from stealing catalytic converter

The Kettering Police Department offered a possible measure that residents could adopt to deter thieves from stealing an owner’s catalytic converter.

Catalytic converter thefts have been on the rise nationwide due to their high resell value and the ease in which they are removed from the car’s undercarriage.

To deter prospective thieves from stealing the auto part, the Kettering Police Department marked 31 converters with high heat engine paint to make the part highly noticeable. Anyone attempting to sell the part to a scrap yard would easily be noticed due to the paint.

Those in possession of this painted auto part would have to grind off the paint before selling. However, it is more likely that prospective thieves would rather go for an easier target rather than the converter spray painted bright orange, a spokesperson for Kettering Police said.

This was a method that many people could adopt to keep their converter safe from thieves.

Another method offered by the Kettering Police was to etch the VIN of the vehicle onto the catalytic converter to make it easier for investigating officers to know the piece was stolen. It would also help to identify which vehicle it belonged to.

Kettering Police planned to host another event that allowed residents to stop by and obtain this free service to potentially deter future thieves.