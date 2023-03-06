Kettering Police search for theft suspect, ask for public’s help

The Kettering Police Department is searching for the pictured suspect as a part of a theft investigation.

Kettering Police released the suspect’s image on their Facebook page seeking any information about the person’s identity.

Investigators believed the suspect left Big Lots with about $380 worth of merchandise on March 3 at around 3:15 p.m., a spokesperson for the department told News Center 7.

The suspect was pictured wearing a black jacket, pants, and shoes with a gray underneath. In one of the photos, he was seen leaving a store with multiple large items.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Steward at 937-296-2555.