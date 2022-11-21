Kettering Police searching for woman suspected of damaging local car wash

Kettering Police (KPD) are seeking help from the public in identifying a woman suspected of causing damage to a local car wash, according to the Kettering Police Department’s social media page.

A video capturing the woman entering the car wash was posted to KPD’s social media page.

If you have any information on her identity, KPD asks that you contact Officer Justice at 937-296-2555.







