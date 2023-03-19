Kettering Police seek help in identifying theft suspect

The Kettering Police Department is asking for help to identify the pictured suspect.

>> TRENDING: 2 people injured, hospitalized due to 2-vehicle crash in Greene Co.

Kettering Police posted multiple pictures of a theft suspect on their Facebook account late Saturday evening.

The suspect is thought to have stolen from a local restaurant, a spokesperson for the police department stated.

Officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the pictured suspect.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Officer Mason at 937-2936-2555.