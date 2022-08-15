Kettering police seek help identifying suspect in public indecency investigation

The Kettering Police Department is reaching out to the public for help identifying a public indecency suspect.

Police say the man is suspected of performing a sexual act on himself and exposing himself in public twice in one day.

The first incident happened on Saturday around 3:45 p.m. at the Kroger on East Dorothy Lane, police said. The second occurred at Delco Park around 7:30 p.m.

Police say the suspect could potentially be charged with indecent exposure if identified.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Ptl. James at 937-296-2555.

KPD is asking for you assistance in identifying the below pictured male. He is suspected in a public indecency... Posted by Kettering Police Department on Monday, August 15, 2022












