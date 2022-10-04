Kettering Police seek the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect

Kettering Police Department (KPD) is asking the public for help in identifying a man caught on video surveillance, according to the department’s social media page.

He is suspected of stealing a bicycle from a local gas station, KPD said.

If you have any information on who this person is, KPD asks that you contact Officer Robinson at 937-296-2555.