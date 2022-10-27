Kettering Police want your help in identifying a person suspected of stealing cars

The Kettering Police Department (KPD) is asking the public for help in identifying a theft suspect, according to a KPD spokesperson.

>>Butler Co. Sheriff’s Office searching ‘large body of water’ for man that fled from deputies

The person pictured below is a suspect in multiple auto thefts throughout Kettering and Dayton, the spokesperson said.

>>$450,000 in scholarships pledged to University of Dayton, Reynolds and Reynolds said

KPD asks if you have any information on the suspects identity to contact Detective Jung at 937-296-2460, the spokesperson said.