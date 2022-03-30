Kettering police warn of thefts from post office mail boxes

Mar. 29—Kettering police are urging residents to be careful mailing checks after multiple checks were reportedly stolen from mail drop boxes.

"So far in 2022, KPD has responded to 12 incidents where a check was stolen from a [United States Postal Service] drop box, forged and used to purchase items or deposited for cash," read a Facebook post from the police department.

Police suggested people who use the post office to deliver checks avoid using standalone drop boxes and instead go inside post offices and give your mail to a USPS employee.

People can also track transactions through their bank to make sure the check was deposited by the appropriate person or company and for the correct amount.

If a check never arrives at the intended person, is deposited by someone else or deposited for the wrong amount, call Kettering police at 937-296-2555 to report it.

Last month Oakwood police gave residents a similar message after multiple checks were stolen from mail drop boxes dating back to December.

"Unknown individual(s) are stealing mail from drop boxes, which are located in various parts of the city, and are tampering with checks to complete fraudulent transactions," Oakwood Public Safety officials said. "All reported incidents remain under police investigation."