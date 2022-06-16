Kettering restaurant shuts down after 31 years in business

The owners of Christopher’s Restaurant will close the doors of their Kettering location for good Wednesday.

The restaurant located on East Dorothy Lane has been in business for 31 years.

In a Facebook post published in May, owners Dave and Erika announced they will be closing the location.

The decision comes after the owners could not reach a mutual agreement to renew their lease with the building’s landlords.

In the post, the owners wrote they thought they found a new location to move into. However, due to multiple reasons, including the global supply chain challenges, inflation, gas prices, local labor shortages, and rising food costs, they could not justify the investment needed for immediate relocation.

The owners reassured patrons that they are not giving up on looking for a new location.

In the meantime, they will be focusing to grow their catering business.















