New Kettering RTA route to loop around city, avoid downtown Dayton

Dec. 18—A new Greater Dayton Transit Authority bus route allowing Kettering riders to travel across the city without leaving it is expected to start later this month.

Route 28, which launches Dec. 31, "will ultimately create better connections and more direct access to jobs, health care, and educational opportunities," according to the RTA.

The new option will loop along Dorothy Lane, Southern Boulevard and Stroop Road, providing Kettering passengers a more direct commute within the city, RTA and city officials said.

It will basically be an east-west "circulator route" giving riders the option of connecting with routes that go to Dayton, Kettering Assistant City Manager Steve Bergstresser said.

"One of the things we've heard for many years is that in order to get across Kettering, you essentially had to go to downtown Dayton first, catch a different bus to come back to Kettering just to get across town," Bergstresser said.

"Not only will this circulate around Kettering, it will also connect to other RTA routes that essentially run north and south through Kettering."

The new option, which will replace the southern portion of the discontinued Route 11, will run every 40 minutes from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the current fare rate, RTA officials said.

It will intersect with five existing routes — 6, 12, 16, 17 and 19 — that run along Ohio 48/Far Hills Avenue, Wilmington Pike, Woodman Drive and Shroyer Road before going to downtown Dayton, city and RTA officials said.

RTA said Route 28 is part of the transit system redesign described to Kettering officials earlier this year. One of the redesign's main features is "an advanced connector service" of which the new Kettering route will be a part, RTA Chief Customer and Business Development Officer Brandon Policicchio told city council.

The new route will give riders access to Kettering Health's main campus, Kettering Towne Center, Town & Country Shopping Center, the Kettering Recreation Complex, Kroger stores on Dorothy and Stroop, and The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek.

RTA said it worked with the city to ensure Route 28 serves current and future economic development sites.