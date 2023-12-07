Kettering schools music teacher arrested; police say child porn found on phone

Dec. 6—A Kettering City Schools teacher has been arrested on felony charges involving pornography and juveniles.

Matthew Ryan Koehler, 37, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on two counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, and one charge each of pandering obscenity involving a minor and pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, said Kettering police Chief Chip Protsman.

He was booked into the Kettering jail shortly after 1 p.m., records show.

Koehler, a music teacher who has helped direct the school district's several choirs, has been on paid leave since Nov. 20, Kettering Superintendent Mindy McCarty-Stewart said. He has been with the school district since 2012.

Koehler hasn't had contact with students or been allowed on district premises since he was placed on leave, McCarty-Stewart said.

Officials called it an "ongoing investigation" and Protsman said police "encourage anybody who believes that they have been a victim or knows of any inappropriate behavior" to contact them.

"We know there may be victims out there who are minors," he said. "We want to make sure we act to protect all of them."

It was not clear Wednesday whether Koehler had an attorney, and Koehler could not be reached for contact.

The district's Nov. 20 action involving Koehler was taken a day after a former Kettering student reported he was "inappropriately touched" by the teacher while he was a middle school student and Koehler "still had contact with him after graduating," Protsman said.

The former student, who is now an adult, contacted the school district about receiving inappropriate messages from a teacher, Protsman said.

"As an educator this is very disheartening," McCarty-Stewart said. "We hire our teachers to care for and protect the well-being and safety of all of our students. We take this matter very seriously. The well-being of our students is our top priority."

The district encouraged the former student to contact police and file a report. The person filed a report through the police department and officers opened an investigation.

During the investigation, officers found pornographic material involving minors on Koelher's phone, the chief said. Koehler is being held in the Kettering jail and is expected to be transferred to Montgomery County, Protsman said.

Investigators are asking any other victims or anyone with additional information on Koehler to call Detective Kevin McGuire at 937-296-2597.