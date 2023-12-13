Kettering upholds unpaid suspension employee arrested on child porn charges
The Kettering School Board decided Tuesday night to uphold the unpaid suspension of a teacher arrested on child porn charges.
The Kettering School Board decided Tuesday night to uphold the unpaid suspension of a teacher arrested on child porn charges.
Draymond Green is once again facing a suspension.
This season, like most after Tom Brady left New England, has been rough for the Patriots.
The Tigers have looked largely dominant in a nine-game win streak since a season-opening upset to Colorado.
Even the NBC Sports Chicago announcers calling the game thought the ejection was “terrible” and “excessive.”
Is Juan Soto one-and-done in New York, or will he sign an extension?
After being spurned by multiple big-name free agents, the Giants finally caught their white whale.
Housing affordability is still a major issue — even as inflation moderates, according to the White House.
Irving injured his right foot in a violent collision with teammate Dwight Powell Friday night.
Nae’Qwan Tomlin was dismissed from the Wildcats’ program last week following his October arrest at a Manhattan, Kansas, bar.
Looking to pick up some Christmas gifts on a budget? This list has some great ideas for tool lovers, tech lovers, car lovers and kids, all under $100!
Jedrick Wills Jr. has not played since Nov. 5 due to an MCL injury in his right knee.
The Suns are still waiting to have their top three players on the court at the same time.
Shelter costs were the "largest factor in the monthly increase in the index for all items less food and energy," according to the CPI report.
A Congressional letter called on the Department of Health and Human Services to revise HIPAA so that these warrantless searches couldn't occur.
The Chargers quarterback suffered the injury during Sunday's loss to the Denver Broncos.
Your grocery bill is still higher than pre-pandemic, but the rate of acceleration has slowed.
Acetaminophen has long been considered safe to help reduce fever and relieve pain while pregnant. Here's what experts say about new claims.
Ukraine’s largest telecommunications operator Kyivstar says it has been hit by a “powerful" cyberattack that has disrupted phone and internet services for millions of people across the country. In a Facebook post confirming the incident on Tuesday, Kyivstar wrote that the cyberattack has caused a “technical failure” that left customers without mobile connections or internet access. Kyivstar serves more than 24 million cell phone subscribers and more than 1.1 million home internet users, according to the company's website, which was also inaccessible at the time of writing.
Miami has gotten fat and happy beating up on bad teams. But after a monumental Monday night collapse, what's next for the Dolphins?
Leonard has been Duke's starter for the past two seasons.