Kettering woman accused of having sex with 14-year-old boy

Sep. 28—A Kettering woman is facing charges after she reportedly had sex multiple times with a 14-year-old boy.

Justina F. McBride, 46, was charged with six counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, according to Kettering Municipal Court records.

McBride admitted to having intercourse with the teen "no more than five times" over the summer, according to an affidavit.

Her bond was set at $350,000 on Tuesday. She is in the Montgomery County Jail and is next due in court Oct. 7.