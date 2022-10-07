Kettering woman accused of having sex with 14-year-old indicted on charges

A Kettering woman accused of having an “inappropriate sexual relationship” with a teenage boy is facing charges.

Justina McBride, 46, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of sexual imposition, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Kettering Police said they received a complaint from the mother of a 14-year-old boy on Sept. 7. She said she received information from a friend that McBride was having an “inappropriate sexual relationship” with her son.

A Kettering detective said McBride admitted to having sex with a 14-year-old “no more than five times,’ according to a statement of facts.

News Center 7 previously reported that the encounters happened this year over the summer.

McBride was arrested Sept. 27, but has since been released on her own recognizance by a Kettering judge.

She’s scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 20 at 8:30 a.m.