Kettering woman accused of having sex with 14-year-old arrested

A Kettering woman is facing charges after police say she has sex with a teenager multiple times.

Justina McBride, 46, of Kettering, was charged with six counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, according to documents filed in Kettering Municipal Court Tuesday.

A Kettering detective said McBride admitted to having sex with a 14-year-old “no more than five times,’ according to a statement of facts.

The encounters happened this year over the summer.

McBride was arrested Tuesday by Kettering Police. She remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail, according to online jail records. Her bond is set at $350,000.

McBride is set to appear in court next on Oct. 7.