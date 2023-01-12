Kettering woman facing additional charges after continuing contact with teenage victim

A Kettering woman is facing additional charges after prosecutors said she continued contact with a 14-year-old she allegedly had an “inappropriate sexual relationship” with.

Kettering Police said they received a complaint from the mother of a 14-year-old boy on Sept. 7.

The mother said she received information that Justina McBride, 46, was having an “inappropriate sexual relationship” with her son.

A Kettering detective said McBride admitted to having sex with the minor “no more than five times,’ according to a statement of facts.

On Oct. 7 McBride was indicted by a grand jury on four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of sexual imposition.

On Oct. 28 McBride was released from jail after posting a $50,000 bond.

Nearly two months later authorities learned that McBridge had violated the terms of her bond and had contact with the victim, including meeting him in person, providing him with gifts and texting inappropriate photos.

Wednesday, Jan, 11, she was indicted on additional counts including

One count of violation of protection order while committing a felony offense

One count of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor

Two counts of illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material

Two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles

She is currently in custody and being held on a $100,000 bond.

McBride is set to be arraigned on the additional charges on Jan. 12.











