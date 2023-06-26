Kettering woman sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to having sex with 14-year-old

A Kettering woman accused of having sex with a 14-year-old boy has been sentenced to prison.

Justina McBride, 47, was sentenced Monday to a total of 24 months in prison and designated both a Tier I and a Tier II sex offender, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

McBride pleaded guilty last Tuesday to four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, one count of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, two counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, and one count of violation of a protection order while committing a felony. She also pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts each of sexual imposition and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Kettering police launched an investigation into McBride in September after receiving a complaint from the mother of a 14-year-old boy.

The mother told police she received information that McBride was having an “inappropriate sexual relationship” with her son.

A Kettering detective said McBride admitted to having sex with the minor “no more than five times,” according to a statement of facts filed in Kettering Municipal Court.

Authorities learned that after being indicted and released on bond, McBride had violated the terms of her bond and had contact with the victim. They said she met the teen in person, provided him with gifts, and texted inappropriate photos.