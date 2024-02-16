Kettle Moraine School Board approves first draft of proposed student name and pronoun policy

Kettle Moraine School Board President Carl Millard (third from right) shares background on a draft of a proposed student name/pronoun change policy at the board's Feb. 13 meeting. Pictured from left to right are Kettle Moraine School Board member Amy Richards, Kettle Moraine School District Superintendent Stephen Plum, Millard and Kettle Moraine School Board member Liz Nottling.

The Kettle Moraine School Board took action on a draft of a student name policy that would, in part, require parental permission to use names and pronouns that differ from a student's biological sex.

Board members discussed and approved a draft of a potential policy at the board's Feb. 13 meeting.

Here's what to know about the policy and the vote:

What exactly did Kettle Moraine School Board members vote on?

The vote was for a first reading of a draft "of an all-encompassing student name policy," referred to as KMORR 2310.1, according to an email from Kettle Moraine School Board President Carl Millard.

Millard said before Tuesday's meeting that the district's original student records policy, KMORR 2310, was amended in November to bring its policies in line with an October court ruling in a case involving the district.

In the ruling, Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Michael Maxwell said parental permission was required for staff to use names and pronouns of students that are different from the ones the students were given at birth. The decision came after two parents of a then-Kettle Moraine student sued the district in November 2021. The parents said that the district referred to their child by their child's chosen name and pronouns over their objections.

Millard said the new policy draft of 2310.1 approved Feb. 13 keeps two-parent authorization of student name changes while also adding procedures for processing name changes due to court order, legal name changes and student records.

For example, according to the policy draft, parents will determine what names and pronouns staff will call their minor child while at school and staff can't refer to minor students by a name or pronoun different from their biological sex at school without written parental permission.

For legal forms such as transcripts, Advanced Placement and ACT/SAT registrations, a legal name change is required to make changes to those documents.

In November, preferred pronouns were originally part of the policy, but the board left out that element in the new draft "out of concerns that doing so might be considered government-compelled speech," according to Millard.

"The current language complies with the court order, respects parental rights to determine children's names, and protects the free speech rights of all," Millard said.

What was the result of the Kettle Moraine School Board's vote on the policy draft?

Board members approved the policy draft 6-1. Millard, Liz Nottling, Amy Richards, Kathy Kapsy, Kelly A. Brown and Jay Crouse voted for the policy draft while board member Jim Romanowski was the only board member who voted against the draft.

When will the Kettle Moraine School Board vote to make the draft become policy?

Millard said to become policy, the board will give the draft a second reading at its next meeting, which is scheduled for Feb. 27.

Did the Kettle Moraine School District's ban on Pride flags and other political and religious messaging by staff include pronouns, too?

Yes. In July 2022, Kettle Moraine School District Superintendent Stephen Plum said at a board meeting that the expectations of the district's policy prohibiting staff from displaying political or religious messaging in classrooms or on themselves also prohibits pronouns, political language and religious views from staff emails and signatures.

What other Milwaukee area school districts have passed policies about student names and pronouns?

The Arrowhead, Germantown and Muskego-Norway School Districts have passed policies requiring parental permission for staff to use pronouns and names different from a student's biological sex. The Waukesha School Board included a similar requirement as part of a parental rights resolution it passed in January 2023.

Contact Alec Johnson at (262) 875-9469 or alec.johnson@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @AlecJohnson12.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Kettle Moraine approves first draft of student name, pronoun policy