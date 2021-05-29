Ketzenberger found not guilty by reason of insanity

May 29—LIMA — An Allen County judge has brought down the verdict at the trial to the court for Devon Ketzenberger. Judge Jeffrey L. Reed ruled that Ketzenberger, 25, was not guilty by reason of insanity on the charges brought up against him.

Ketzenberger had been charged with aggravated murder of his mother, Wendy Ketzenberger, as well as arson and felonious assault, which occurred in September of 2020.

Lima Police Department Detective Steve Stechschulte testified as a witness, saying that Ketzenberger described to him a physical altercation with his mother that left her unconscious before he burned down their home at 1113 North Woodlawn Street and fled the scene on foot.

Another witness, Dr. Massimino DeMarchis, who gave a psychological analysis of Ketzengerger after the murder, said that he was competent to stand trial, but was having an "acute psychotic episode" leading up to the events that led to his mother's death.

Ketzenberger will now be transported to a hospital in Toledo to undergo further psychiatric evaluation before his sentencing.