The science behind Keurig crafting Spotify playlists to create a 'unique sensory experience' for coffee drinkers

Brooke DiPalma
·Associate Producer
·4 min read

Keurig (KDP), with a little help from Spotify (SPOT), is hoping to provide customers with a perfect paring for their morning coffee that is actually rooted in science.

Following the recent launch of its specialty K-Supreme Plus brewer, which has multiStream technology that saturates the grounds evenly to extract full flavor and aroma, Keurig launched five curated playlists on Spotify, which contain between five and eight songs.

Each is unique to a different type of K-Cup pods, and is meant to create a "unique sensory journey." For example, the "Original Donut Shop Regular" pod is paired with a playlist for "for uplifting listening," while a "Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Nantucket Blend" is paired with a playlist for "demanding & curious listeners."

University of Oxford professor Charles Spence, along with sound designer Felipe Reinoso Carvalho, helped the beverage giant to create these playlists. Both are experts in the area of finding "multiple ways in which what we hear affects what we taste" — commonly known as sonic seasoning.

"Sound is the forgotten flavor sense. What we hear when preparing a cup of coffee, the sound of the brewer can set expectations concerning the taste of the drink that we are about to enjoy," Spence explained to Yahoo Finance in a recent interview.

He added the sound of the coffee brewing can even change the perception of how the coffee tastes.

"The sounds of coffee brewing are an important part of the total coffee experience. Simply by accentuating the harsher notes of a coffee brewing sound, that may set expectations of a more bitter tasting coffee," Spence said. Adding music to the preparation and tasting of coffee can "undoubtedly affect our mood."

Music can "affect how much we like the taste of the coffee we happen to be drinking," a phenomenon Spence called "sensation transference." A person's feeling about music can influence the coffee drinking experience — and may even impact how music sounds when drinking java.

'Thousands of consumers'

Keurig&#x002019;s K-Supreme&#xae; Brewer (COURTESY: Keurig&#x002019;s)
Keurig’s K-Supreme® Brewer (COURTESY: Keurig’s)

In order to best curate the playlists, Spence said first they had to identify the key tastes and aroma notes in the coffee blends. This includes "the dark chocolate, sweet caramel, juicy plum, and bright acidity that consumers may experience "in the case of the Colombia Select Keurig coffee.

Then, the scientists then paired "which instrument sounds, tempos, roughness, pitch, loudness, ambitious is best matched with the various tastes and dominant aroma notes in the coffee," he told Yahoo Finance.

Spence also says this sensation transference effect is not just unique to a certain type of consumer, but relevant to "thousands of consumers from various countries." He added: "If the music or noise gets too loud, that can interfere with our ability to taste and so negatively impact the coffee tasting experience."

According to Keurig's marketing director Lindsay Fermano, the beverage giant was determined to bring this multi-sensory experience to its customers "to elevate drinking your daily cup of coffee" after it learned about Spence's work.

This immersible experience comes as Keurig sees a boom in at-home coffee drinking during COVID-19 lockdowns, which has also helped the streaming giant boost users by double-digits. Last year, around 3 million new U.S. households began to use the Keurig coffee system, while regular usage jumped by approximately 10%, to 33 million households.

In that report, the company also noted K-cup pod growth was "driven by double-digit at-home consumption," but acknowledges that it is in part due to those lockdowns, noting this growth was "partially offset by a significant decline in the away-from-home business, as work-from-home trends were elevated for most of the year."

"Over the past year, coffee drinking habits have evolved drastically since the onset of working from home," Fermano told Yahoo Finance.

"Consumers have tried everything from Tik-tok coffee trends and experimenting with new flavors and milk alternatives, searching for an at-home barista coffee fix," she said. "Consumers are continuing to drink coffee now more than ever and looking for their cup of coffee to provide a break from their typical day to day."

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper are up nearly 9% from a year ago, while shares of Spotify saw tremendous growth in the past year, up 136%.

Brooke DiPalma is a producer and reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @BrookeDiPalma.

READ MORE:

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Recommended Stories

  • Etsy's pandemic cornerstone was masks. Now it's showing it can move on.

    Etsy vendors sold $750 million worth of masks in 2020. Its latest earnings report shows its roadmap for moving beyond them.

  • This week in Bidenomics: Markets get twitchy

    Rising interest rates might signal inflation and further stock selloffs are coming. Or maybe everything's fine.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks resurge, ending a three-session losing streak after strong jobs report

    Stocks turned negative after the Labor Department's February jobs report handily exceeded expectations, reaffirming the building momentum in the economic recovery, but also stoking a rise in Treasury yields and concerns over an economic overheating.

  • Texas Regulators Decline to Reprice $16 Billion Market ‘Error’

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas regulators declined to rescind $16 billion in alleged overcharges for electricity during last month’s blackouts, leaving the state’s power market facing a potential financial crisis.“Decisions were made about these prices in real time based, on information available to everybody,” said Arthur D’Andrea, chair of the Public Utility Commission of Texas during a meeting Friday. “It is nearly impossible to unscramble this sort of egg.”The state’s independent market monitor had recommended that $16 billion in charges be reversed, saying that the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, known as Ercot, overpriced power for two days during the crisis.Retroactively adjusting those prices could have offered sweeping relief to companies facing astronomical bills in the wake of the grid emergency. With many generators crippled by the cold, electricity prices skyrocketed, squeezing anyone who had to buy power on the wholesale market. The grid operator now faces a $2.5 billion shortfall as more than a dozen companies face default. At least one utility has already filed for bankruptcy.While utility commissioners didn’t close the door repricing in the future, they didn’t embrace the idea.“Repricing the energy -- I would be more inclined to say we’re not going to do that,” said Commissioner Shelly Botkin. D’Andrea agreed, adding, “It looks like you’re protecting consumers. I promise you’re not.”The commission also declined to vote on a request to retroactively adjust the price of certain grid services during the emergency, a move that would have offered relief to distressed companied and potentially saved consumers $2 billion, according to the market monitor. So-called ancillary services, which help maintain the flow of electricity on the system, jumped above $20,000 a megawatt-hour during the crisis. Retail electricity providers and others had asked for those charges to be capped at $9,000.Texas’s biggest power generators have generally opposed any kind of repricing. But ahead of Friday’s meeting, Vistra Corp. told regulators in a filing that energy prices on Feb. 18 and 19 -- the days after the rolling outages ended -- should be changed “to an equitable calculation of the market clearing price.”“Vistra continues to believe that the Commission should not take an arbitrary, piecemeal approach to repricing,” the company said in its filing. “But acting without allowing all market participants to engage is likely to create another set of parties that will be adversely affected by the new pricing structure.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What's the Average 401(k) Balance by Age?

    How much money people have put away for retirement varies, naturally, by their age group. See how your savings stack up.

  • Maggiano’s Little Italy apologizes after couple speaks on racial segregation

    Customers are accusing restaurant, Maggiano’s Little Italy of practicing segregation. The restaurant recently issued an apology and claimed a computer glitch is to blame, per The Shade Room. “We understand that two-valued guests felt unwelcome when they dined at our Maggiano’s restaurant in Orlando on Sunday, February 28, and for that, we sincerely apologize,” said a restaurant spokesperson.

  • 'We're likely see interest rates settle in a little bit': Expert

    U.S. Bank Wealth Management CIO Eric Freedman joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest outlook for stocks as the February jobs report crushed expectations.

  • OPEC+ extends most oil output cuts into April, Saudi keeps voluntary curb

    OPEC and its allies agreed to extend most oil output cuts into April, offering small exemptions to Russia and Kazakhstan, after deciding that the demand recovery from the coronavirus pandemic was still fragile despite a recent oil price rally. OPEC's leader Saudi Arabia said it would extend its voluntary oil output cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd), and would decide in coming months when to gradually phase it out. The news pushed oil prices back towards their highest levels in more than a year with Brent trading up 5% above $67 a barrel as the market had expected OPEC+ to release more barrels.

  • Most retirees find retirement doesn't live up to their expectations

    Fewer than 1 in 4 Americans think their current retirement lifestyle aligns with what they planned for their retirement to be, according to EBRI’s survey.

  • Virgin Galactic Chairman Sells $213 Million Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. tumbled Friday after its billionaire Chairman Chamath Palihapitiya offloaded shares worth about $213 million in the space-tourism company founded by Richard Branson.Palihapitiya, who has helped drive the frenzied growth of blank-check companies, disposed of 6.2 million shares at an average price of $34.32 this week, based on a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. He still owns 15.8 million shares with his partner Ian Osborne through investment firm Social Capital Hedosophia, amounting to about a 6.5% stake. Palihapitiya previously sold shares worth almost $100 million in December, filings show.Palihapitiya said he sold the shares to fund an investment to help fight climate change.“The details of this investment will be made public in the next few months,” he said in a statement Friday. “I remain as dedicated as ever to Virgin Galactic’s team, mission and prospects.”Read more: The king of SPACs wants you to know he’s the next Warren BuffettVirgin Galactic’s shares fell 9.9% to $27.29 in New York on Friday and have slid more than 50% since their peak in mid-February.The Las Cruces, New Mexico-based company merged with Social Capital’s first SPAC in 2019. Palihapitiya has since launched blank-check companies that have merged with businesses across health insurance, financial services and real estate including Opendoor Technologies Inc. and Clover Health Investments Corp.Opendoor fell 9.8% on Friday, while Clover Health rose 7.5% after earlier sliding. Other Palihapitiya SPACs such as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp IV and V reversed midday losses to end up for the day.Palihapitiya, 44, has made a fortune for himself and his investors through SPACs. The former Facebook Inc. executive has raised more than $4 billion via blank-check firms, using social media to talk up the investments and becoming one of the most prominent figures in the phenomenon, which has everyone from Colin Kaepernick to former House Speaker Paul Ryan racing to market their own.He’s also a lightning rod for skeptics who dismiss his success as the product of self-promotion and see blank-check companies as proof of a bubble inflated by government money-printing.A month ago, Palihapitiya said it would only be under the rarest of circumstances that he’d reduce his holdings of any SPAC.“If I could really just go for it, I wouldn’t sell a share of anything I buy because I believe in it,” he said Feb. 8 in a interview on Bloomberg Television’s “Front Row.” “But every now and then, I run into liquidity constraints, like everybody else.”At the time, Palihapitiya had just recently sold 3.8 million Virgin Galactic shares. He said he did so because his family office called needing cash for other purposes.Shares DropSocial Capital’s merger with Virgin Galactic -- where Palihapitiya is chairman -- made the Branson startup the world’s first publicly traded space-travel venture. The transaction raised about $800 million, with Palihapitiya also directly contributing $100 million.While the shares surged in the wake of the listing, they have tumbled since a February decision to delay the next flight to space. The new schedule also pushed back plans to carry Branson, 70, on a separate mission before Virgin Galactic is expected to take its first flight with passengers paying for the trip.The company on Thursday announced the departure of its chief space officer, George Whitesides, saying he has decided to pursue potential opportunities in public service. Whitesides, who served as chief executive officer for a decade until July 2020, will remain chairman of a four-person Space Advisory Board. Swami Iyer is joining Virgin Galactic later this month as president of aerospace systems.Though Virgin Galactic has hundreds of clients lined up to pay at least $250,000 for a 90-minute flight to the edge of space, it has been a slow journey since the venture was founded in 2004. Plans were put on hold for four years in 2014 after a space plane broke up mid-flight, killing one pilot and injuring another.(Updates stock prices throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gaming Headset Maker Turtle Beach Plunges After Reporting Results

    Headset maker Turtle Beach plunged Friday after the company reported earnings that beat targets for the holiday quarter but warned of slowing growth in 2021. Shares fell more than 13%.

  • Tesla Stock Update: Meltdown in Tesla Beginning as Forecasted

    It appears the breakdown is underway, and this could turn into an outright collapse into mid-March.

  • Money worries are holding Americans back from getting the vaccine

    Widespread immunization is key to ending the coronavirus pandemic, but a significant number of Americans are reluctant to get their vaccines because of financial worries — especially people of color.

  • Texas Watchdog Says Grid Operator Made $16 Billion Error

    (Bloomberg) -- A firm hired to monitor Texas’ power markets says the region’s grid manager overpriced electricity over two days during last month’s energy crisis, resulting in $16 billion in overcharges.Amid the deep winter freeze that knocked nearly half of power generation offline, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, known as Ercot, set the price of electricity at the $9,000-a-megawatt-hour maximum -- standard practice during a grid emergency. But Ercot left that price in place days longer than necessary, resulting in massive overcharges, according to Potomac Economics, an independent market monitor hired by the state of Texas to assess Ercot’s performance. In an unusual move, the firm recommended in a letter to regulators that the pricing be corrected and that $16 billion in charges be reversed as a result.Potomac isn’t the first to say that leaving electricity prices at the $9,000 cap for so long was a mistake. Plenty of power companies at risk of defaulting on their payments have said the same. But the market monitor is giving that opinion considerable weight and could sway regulators to let companies off the hook for some of the massive electricity charges they incurred during the crisis.The Arctic blast that crippled Texas’s grid and plunged more than 4 million homes and businesses into darkness for days has pushed many companies to the brink of insolvency and stressed the power market, which is facing a more-than $2.5 billion payment shortfall. One utility, Brazos Electric Power Cooperative, has already filed for bankruptcy, while retailers Griddy Energy LLC and Entrust Energy Inc. defaulted and have been banned from participating in the market.“The market is under quite a bit of duress,” Kenan Ogelman, Ercot’s vice president of commercial operations told Texas lawmakers Thursday. Moody’s Investors Service downgraded Ercot one notch from A1 to Aa3 and revised the grid operator’s credit outlook to “negative.”Retroactively adjusting the power price would ease the financial squeeze on some of the companies facing astronomical power bills in the wake of the energy crisis. EDF Renewable Energy and Just Energy are among those asking the Public Utility Commission to reset the power price for the days after the immediate emergency while others have also asked regulators to waive their obligation to pay until price disputes are resolved.“If we don’t act to stabilize things, a worst-case scenario is that people will go under,” said Carrie Bivens, the Ercot independent market monitor director at Potomac Economics. “It creates a cascading effect.”The erroneous charges exceed the total cost of power traded in real-time in all of 2020, said Bivens, who spent 14 years at Ercot, where she most recently was director of market operations before becoming its watchdog. “It’s a mind-blowing amount of money.”While prices neared the $9,000 cap on the first day of the blackouts, they soon dipped to $1,200 -- a fluctuation that the utility commission later attributed to a computer glitch. The panel, which oversees the state’s power system, ordered Ercot to manually set the price at the maximum to incentivize generators to feed more electricity into the grid during the period of supply scarcity. The market monitor argues that Ercot should have reset prices once rotating blackouts ended because, at the point, the emergency was over.It’s asking the commission to direct Ercot to correct the real-time price of electricity from 12 a.m. Feb. 18 to 9 a.m. Feb. 19. Doing so could save end-customers around $1.5 billion that otherwise would be passed through to them from electricity providers, Bevins said.But power generators that reaped substantial profits from the high prices during the crisis week are likely to push back. Vistra Corp. on Thursday submitted comments to the utility commission arguing against repricing. During a Texas senate hearing the same day, utilities South Texas Electric Cooperative and the Lower Colorado River Authority also voiced opposition.Texas Competitive Power Advocates, a trade association representing generators, said retroactively changing prices could discourage future investments in Texas’s electricity market. “Changing prices after the fact creates additional instability and uncertainty,” Michele Richmond, the group’s executive director, said in an email.Bivens acknowledged the market monitor isn’t typically in favor of repricing, but noted in her letter to the commission that the move wouldn’t result in any revenue shortfalls for generators. Instead, the new price would reflect the actual supply, demand and reserves during the period.“This isn’t some Monday morning quarterbacking,” she said in an interview. “Ercot made an error and we don’t let errors slide.”The utility commission on Wednesday adopted a prior recommendation made by the market monitor, voting to to claw back some payments to power generators for services they never actually provided during energy crisis. The commissioners also expressed support for capping the price of certain grid services -- a request made by several retailers -- but didn’t take action on it. Another commission meeting is scheduled for Friday.(Adds Ogelman quote, Moody’s downgrade in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Keurig Dr. Pepper CEO On Coffee And Beverage Trends: 2020 Growth Part Of Longer-Term Momentum

    Millions of people were left with no option but to work from home throughout 2020. This disrupted the coffee industry and benefited those with at-home exposure, especially Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ: KDP). Keurig Momentum: One convenient way for consumers to get their caffeine fix is through a Keurig single-serve, at-home machine. While 2020 was a year of momentum for the Keurig brand, it also marked a continuation of multi-year momentum. Keurig added 12 million households to the Keurig ecosystem over the past five years, Keurig Dr. Pepper CEO Bob Gambort said Wednesday on CNBC's "Closing Bell." This brings the total household penetration to 33 million households. "The short-term impact was nice, but really the long-term impact has been consistent," the CEO said. Despite nationwide shutdowns or restrictions at coffee shops, total coffee consumption has remained at about the same level as it was pre-pandemic. There was a "dramatic" shift as consumers were making and consuming coffee as 3 million new consumers bought a Keurig machine and other 8 million consumers upgraded existing ones. Millions of new consumers have come to appreciate the convenience and value of making coffee at home, but also the quality improved "significantly" compared to prior years, the CEO said. Related Link: RBC: Keurig Dr Pepper Growth 'Gets Another Jolt', 'Monster' Results From Monster Beverage Carbonated Update: Among Keurig Dr. Pepper's total portfolio of hot and cold beverages, its on-premise business (restaurants, hospitality, convenience stores) was the most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Gamgort said. On the other hand, the company did see a "nice pickup" in large outlet stores with take-home packs as well as e-commerce. Despite facing challenges of offsetting weakness in one category with strength another, the company's performance was "spectacular." "We gained share on 90% of our core-portfolio, so that also helped offset the challenges we faced," the CEO said. (Photo: Marco Verch, Flickr) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaRBC: Keurig Dr Pepper Growth 'Gets Another Jolt', 'Monster' Results From Monster Beverage© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Ric Edelman details his plan to eliminate retirement income inequity

    Edelman Financial Engines Founder Ric Edelman joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss how ‘baby bonds’ can help close the racial wealth gap.

  • Looking into the future: Who would replace Mike Krzyzewski at Duke?

    When Mike Krzyzewski decides to retire, Duke would undoubtedly prefer to hire a disciple as his replacement. But right now, none have emerged as a solid option.

  • Market Recap: Friday, March 5

    Stocks turned mixed in a choppy trading day after the&nbsp;Labor Department's February jobs report&nbsp;handily exceeded expectations, reaffirming the building momentum in the economic recovery, but also stoking a rise in Treasury yields and concerns over an economic overheating. The S&P 500 rose intraday, and the Dow gained in choppy trading. The Nasdaq pared earlier losses but still fell 0.3%, pacing toward a fourth straight session of declines. The index has erased its year-to-date gains. ProShares Global Investment Strategist Simeon Hyman and LA Capital’s Hal Reynolds joined Yahoo Finance Live.

  • Will the Fed Cap Bond Yields? Not With Stocks Still Near Peaks.

    Shares slide as the central bank’s sanguine stance disappoints investors. Are we witnessing a crude form of Modern Monetary Theory?

  • House of Prime Rib booked 3 months in advance

    San Francisco's House of Prime Rib is back open for indoor dining! A diner said, "I wanted to come support one of my favorite restaurants."