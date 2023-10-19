Keurig Dr. Pepper plans new $100M investment, 250 jobs at Spartanburg County facility

Keurig Dr. Pepper plans to invest another $100 million and create 250 new jobs at its Spartanburg County facility by 2027, officials announced Thursday.

The expansion is on top of its original $380 million investment and 155 jobs. More than two years ago the New England-based company opened its coffee roasting and manufacturing facility. It is at 6135 Anderson Mill Road in the Tyger River Industrial Park in Moore.

The 708,067-square-foot facility originally planned to open by 2020, but a company official said construction was delayed because of COVID-19.

"Our facility in South Carolina remains an important asset in the ongoing evolution of our next-generation coffee production capabilities," Keurig Dr. Pepper Chief Supply Chain Officer Roger Johnson said in a statement.

Spartanburg County Councilman David Britt, chairman of the county's economic development committee, said, "Since coming to Spartanburg County, Keurig Dr. Pepper has been a fantastic partner, and has only enhanced our county's status as a place where leading companies can come, succeed and grow."

Keurig's Moore location is exclusively focused on coffee roasting and packaging of K-cup pods for use in Keurig brewers, according to a news statement.

"Keurig Dr. Pepper's expansion of its Spartanburg County facility exemplifies how South Carolina's strong economic climate supports continued development," Gov. Henry McMaster said in a statement.

New jobs will be related to KDP’s manufacturing and distribution operations. Individuals interested in employment opportunities should visit KDP’s career center.

Among 125 brands associated with Keurig are Dr. Pepper, 7-UP, Canada Dry, Snapple, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, Kahlua and its own Keurig brewing system.

The company has about 28,000 employees at 30 manufacturing locations and 150 warehouses and distribution centers in North America. Last year, the company posted $14.1 billion in net sales,

Keurig, others seeking Spartanburg County tax breaks

Keurig is seeking a revised tax break agreement with Spartanburg County, which would provide a 4% property tax rate for 40 years. The standard tax rate for companies is 10.5%.

The S.C. Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits for the project. The council also awarded a $1 million set-aside grant to Spartanburg County to assist with the costs of Keurig's building improvements.

Besides Keurig, Spartanburg County Council is also considering tax breaks for three other projects that were announced Monday, with each seeking a 6% property tax rate for 30 years:

∎ Project Factor, a planned $19.22 million investment with 162 new jobs. The company's name and location were not disclosed.

∎ Project Verde 2, a planned $51.85 million investment with 65 new jobs. The company's name and location were not disclosed.

∎ Project Sprint, a planned $14 million investment, no jobs. The company's name and location were not disclosed.

Britt said most of the projects this year involve existing companies planning expansions.

