The stock of Keurig Dr Pepper (NAS:KDP, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $34.91 per share and the market cap of $49.1 billion, Keurig Dr Pepper stock shows every sign of being modestly overvalued. GF Value for Keurig Dr Pepper is shown in the chart below.





Because Keurig Dr Pepper is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which is estimated to grow 2.69% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Keurig Dr Pepper has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.02, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Beverages - Non-Alcoholic. The overall financial strength of Keurig Dr Pepper is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Keurig Dr Pepper is poor. This is the debt and cash of Keurig Dr Pepper over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Keurig Dr Pepper has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $11.6 billion and earnings of $0.93 a share. Its operating margin of 21.92% better than 89% of the companies in the industry of Beverages - Non-Alcoholic. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Keurig Dr Pepper's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of Keurig Dr Pepper over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Keurig Dr Pepper is -39.3%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Beverages - Non-Alcoholic. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -38.4%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Beverages - Non-Alcoholic.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Keurig Dr Pepper's ROIC was 3.89, while its WACC came in at 4.75. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Keurig Dr Pepper is shown below:

In conclusion, Keurig Dr Pepper (NAS:KDP, 30-year Financials) stock shows every sign of being modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Beverages - Non-Alcoholic. To learn more about Keurig Dr Pepper stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

