Keurig K-Cup Pod Coffeemakers are on sale for $40 off at Walmart

Waking up to a fresh and hot cup of coffee is an unbelievable feeling because you know that you're starting off your day on the right foot. But if you have to make that first cup of joe on your own, it's not going to look pretty if you're groggy and half-asleep yourself. The Keurig K525 Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffeemaker can make waking up much easier and it's now on sale for $129.99, or $40 off its retail price at Walmart.

This coffeemaker from Keurig is programmable, so you can set it up before you go to sleep to have a fresh hot cup of joe ready in the morning. You also don't have to worry about grinding beans or measuring out the exact amount of grounds because this coffeemaker uses handy and convenient K-Pods to make coffee.

Simply open the coffeemaker, place a K-Pod into its top, put enough water for one cup in its large 80z water reservoir, and then program it to brew just before you wake up in the morning. Now all you have to do is get up and get out of bed, walk to the kitchen, and enjoy a hot cup of coffee first thing in the morning before you start your day.

The Keurig K525 Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffeemaker features strength control for various flavor and taste settings, adjustable brew sizes up to 30oz for on-the-go coffee tumblers, and an extra-large touchscreen to make it really easy to program the machine. It can even dispense hot water on demand to make hot tea and hot cocoa.

In addition, K-Cup Pods also come in a wide number of flavors and varieties, including Tully's French Roast Extra Bold, Folgers Classic Roast Coffee, Starbucks Caramel, and more.

