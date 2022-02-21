Keurig is offering major deals this Presidents Day—including free machines on select purchases

Score major deals at Keurig this Presidents Day!

A freshly brewed cup of joe brightens up every morning, and a Keurig machine makes brewing coffee as easy as pressing a button. This Presidents Day, Keurig is offering major deals across beverage pods and machines—including giving away free machines on applicable purchases.

The deals are brew-tiful (excuse our pun) during Keurig's Presidents Day sale. Using the code HAPPYFEB22, you can receive 24-packs of K-cup pods for $3.50 off. That same code can also get you 20% off single-serve coffee makers.

Keurig is also offering major deals on their machines when you purchase them with a Keurig Starter Pack. These starter packs include 4 boxes of K-cup pods, so your pantry is well-stocked alongside your new coffee maker. In fact, with the purchase of a $52 Keurig Starter Pack, you can receive a coffee maker for free!

You can also receive Keurig's most advanced technology for under $100. The K-Supreme Plus brings the brewing technology to your smart phone so you can control your brew precisely to your liking. With the purchase of a Keurig Starter Pack, which includes 4 boxes of pods, the K-Supreme Plus is only $99.

The K-Supreme Plus Smart is the first app-enabled Keurig coffee maker.

One of our favorite single-serving coffee makers is the K-Café which offers extreme versatility. The K-Café allows you to brew lattés and cappuccinos from the comfort of your kitchen with its included milk frother. Just like with the K-Supreme, the K-Café is discounted with the purchase of a Keurig Starter Pack, making it only $94.99.

