You Should Get In on Keurig's $10 Million K-Cup Settlement

Elizabeth Yuko
·2 min read
Photo: Lester Balajadia (Shutterstock)
It’s been nearly 20 years since Keurig machines and K-Cups became a countertop staple in countless American homes (though they’ve been available for offices since the 1990s). And while some find the single-use pods convenient, their relatively high cost and the mediocre flavor of the beverages they result in have made them unappealing to other consumers.

And then there’s the environmental impact of all the stacks of small plastic pods that have been accumulating in landfills over the years. That’s another story completely—and the reason behind a class-action lawsuit brought against Keurig, which the company settled earlier this year. Here’s how to find out whether a piece of that is yours, and if it is, how to claim your money.

Why is there a class-action lawsuit against Keurig?

According to the original complaint filed back in 2018, a group of consumers (the plaintiffs) allege that Keurig engaged in “unlawful, unfair, and deceptive business practices” when they advertised and labeled their K-Cups as being recyclable.

In reality, though, most municipal recycling facilities aren’t equipped to handle such small items, so they still end up in landfills, the plaintiffs claim. Although Keurig has not admitted to doing anything wrong, the company agreed to a $10 million settlement back in February.

Who is eligible to claim money from the settlement?

You’re considered a member of the class in the class-action lawsuit if you purchased K-Cup single-serving coffee pods that were labeled as “recyclable” between June 8, 2016, and August 8, 2022 in the United States for personal, family, or household purposes, according to the dedicated lawsuit website.

How much money can class members get?

Those who are able to provide proof of their purchase in the form of a receipt, email order, or shipping confirmation, are eligible to receive $3.50 per 100 pods purchased. The maximum total payment is $36 in cash per household, and the minimum total payment is $6. Even if you don’t have any proof-of-purchase, you may still be eligible to receive a $5 cash payment (per household).

How to claim part of the Keurig settlement

In order to receive a payment as part of the Keurig settlement, you must complete this claim form and submit it online no later than 11:59 p.m. PT, on Monday, January 9, 2023. You can also download the claim form, fill it out, and mail it to:

Smith v. Keurig Green Mountain
c/o Kroll Settlement Administration LLC
P.O. Box 225391
New York, NY 10150-5391

Claim forms submitted by mail must be postmarked on or before January 9, 2023.

For additional information, please visit the lawsuit website.

