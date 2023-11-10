Kevin Bacon re-creates 'Footloose' dance celebrating the end of the actors strike

The historic strike between SAG-AFTRA and Hollywood studios is finally over, and Kevin Bacon is breaking out his dancing shoes to celebrate.

Following the union’s announcement on Nov. 8 that a “tentative agreement” was unanimously approved — which would essentially allow Hollywood actors to return to movie and film sets — Bacon shared a video on Instagram of him cutting loose and channeling his iconic “Footloose” character.

The 65-year-old actor uploaded a clip of him re-creating the scene where Ren McCormack dances around an abandoned warehouse.

In his Instagram video, Bacon shows off his moves as Kenny Loggins’ “Footloose” blasts in the background. He glides around in his cowboy boots as he dances in what appears to be a barn.

“Strike over!” he captioned the video.

Fans also applauded Bacon for still being able to nail the choreography almost 40 years later.

“Ok, this is the best thing I saw on the internet today!” one person commented.

“This NEVER gets old — ever!!” another said.

“What a treat! Seriously, I feel 13 AGAIN!” a third fan wrote.

Bacon was one of the many actors who cheered after SAG-AFTRA, which represents more than 150,000 film and television performers, shared that they reached a deal with Hollywood studios after a 118-day strike.

“We are thrilled & proud to tell you that today your TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee voted unanimously to approve a tentative agreement with the AMPTP,” SAG-AFTRA’s official account wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, Nov. 8.

We are thrilled & proud to tell you that today your TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee voted unanimously to approve a tentative agreement with the AMPTP. As of 12:01 a.m. PT on Nov. 9, our strike is officially suspended & all picket locations are closed. pic.twitter.com/FhvSRJQXFE — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) November 9, 2023

“As of 12:01 a.m. PT on Nov. 9, our strike is officially suspended & all picket locations are closed. We will be in touch in the coming days with information about celebration gatherings around the country,” the tweet said.

SAG-AFTRA’s national board is expected to vote on the deal Nov. 10, about four months after the strike began in mid-July.

Even though the deal isn’t finalized, actors reacted to the news on social media.

Mandy Moore wrote on her Instagram story, “Thank you @sagaftra negotiators and leadership for getting us over the finish line!!!! Gratitude is the attitude!! And grateful to all those who walked the walk (picketers, strike captains, Our fellow union brothers and sisters, etc…)”

On the next slide, she added, “Let’s get back to work, friends!”

Yvette Nicole Brown also posted a lengthy message on Instagram.

“I am proud of the resolve we all showed. I am proud of the sense of community we built and celebrated. I am happy we never caved even when some (on both sides of the fight, sadly) did their best to make us,” she wrote in part.

She concluded, “Let’s get back to work, everybody! Love y’all! Mean it!”

According to Deadline, some shows will resume filming as soon as possible, either this month or early December.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com