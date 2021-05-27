Kevin Clark, ‘School of Rock’ actor and drummer, killed riding bicycle in Chicago

CHICAGO — Kevin Clark, who played drummer Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones in “School of Rock” and was still playing with a Chicago-area band, was being remembered Wednesday as being “big-hearted” by friends who vowed they would “rock on” in his memory.

Clark died after running a red light and being hit by a car as he crossed a street in the Avondale neighborhood early Wednesday, according to Chicago police.

About 1:20 a.m., Clark, 32, of Lakeview, was riding east on his bike on Logan Boulevard, approaching the intersection at North Western Avenue, police said. A silver Hyundai Sonata driving south on Western Avenue was coming up on a green light and drove into the intersection, hitting the bicyclist as he ran a red light, a witness and the driver both told responding officers, according to a crash report.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the bicyclist partly under the car, according to the report. The driver, a 20-year-old woman, was issued citations, but police did not specify further.

Clark was taken in critical condition to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said, and he was pronounced dead at 2:04 a.m., according to the medical examiner’s office. The woman driving the car was not injured, police said.

Rivkah Reyes, who played Katie in the movie, met Clark on the first day of rehearsals for “School of Rock.” Reyes, who plays the bass guitar, said they immediately bonded because both were Jewish and from Chicago. Reyes, Clark and Joey Gaydos Jr., who played guitarist Zach, went into a room and played their instruments together, Reyes said.

“I just remember being nervous and scared and then being instantly more warmed up by Kevin’s spirit,” Reyes said. “He was such a big-hearted, warm human.”

The three of them were “rambunctious, wild, inseparable,” Reyes said.

After filming, Reyes and Clark returned to Chicago and remained close, and Clark attended Reyes’ stand-up and sketch comedy shows at Second City.

Story continues

No matter how much time passed, the friends always picked up where they left off, said Reyes, who had just talked to Clark on Tuesday, asking him to be on a podcast.

After starring in “School of Rock” with Jack Black in 2003, Clark continued pursuing drumming, most recently in the band Jess Bess and the Intentions, member Gary Kretchmer said. Clark managed the band, which made its debut performance Saturday at Legendary Wooden Nickel in Highwood, Clark’s hometown.

A music jam session was scheduled for Wednesday evening at Teddy O’Brian’s in Highwood to honor Clark, Krechmer said.

Beth Schwaneke, a bartender at Teddy O’Brian’s and Clark’s friend, said his death is “unprocessable.” The Highwood pub hosts a jam session every Wednesday night, and Clark is the one who normally sits behind the drumset, Schwaneke said.

“It’s gonna be a weird night without him here,” Schwaneke said. “We’re going to do our best to commemorate, celebrate and rock on.”

Detectives are investigating the crash, police said.

According to a story in TribLocal in 2013, Clark, who was a native of Highland Park, received his first drum kit at age 3.

“My mom brought home the drums because she was sick of me banging on pots and pans,” Clark said. “But I truly believe I was drumming from the womb, kicking the double bass with my feet.”

As for how he landed the role in “School of Rock,” Clark said: “There was an ad in a local paper looking for 9- to 12-year-olds — drummers, keyboardists, guitarists — to play in a movie with Jack Black. I jumped on this instantly in Chicago. The director saw me play and wanted me to come to New York to audition for him. I got a call a month later to stay there for four months and shoot the movie.”