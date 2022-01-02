‘Kevin Couldn’t Handle That Sexiness’: Torrei Hart’s #LatePost Leaves Fans’ Jaws on the Floor

Torrei Hart is bringing sexy back.

Hart recently posted an Instagram photo of her getting cute for Santa Claus. She was pictured rocking a pair of pink polka-dot matching pajamas and gray socks, along with a beautiful and bright smile. The matching pajamas were a set of a long-sleeved top and a snug pair of shorts.

Torrei Hart. (Photo: @torreihart/Instagram)

She stood in front of a decorated Christmas tree with a flirty pose of her running her fingers through her hair with one hand while the other held a drink. She asked, “It’s still Christmas right? #latepost,” in the caption of the Dec. 28 upload.

Fans couldn’t help but comment on the actress’ dashing looks. She received many compliments like “Looking like the best gift under the treeeeeeeeee cccuuutteeeeee,” and “It’s getting hot in here…”

But some took it upon themselves to not only mention but also tag her ex-husband, famed comedian Kevin Hart. One person said, “Kevin couldn’t handle that sexiness” and another wrote, “@kevinhart4real might of F-ck up…”

Kevin and Torrei were married from 2003 to 2011 and the two share a 16-year-old daughter, Heaven, and their son Hendrix, 14. Torrei has explained in the past that she and Kevin divorced due to his infidelity, which he has spoken about several times in his comedy skits.

Torrei has also accused Kevin’s current wife, Eniko Parrish, of being one of the women Kevin cheated on her with and said she is the reason their union was destroyed. Parrish has continuously denied this accusation, but in 2017, a sex tape was leaked and showed Kevin cheating on Parrish. She was eight months pregnant with their first child, Kenzo Hart, when the scandal took place.

The two have since worked out their marital woes and have welcomed their second child, Kaori Hart, in 2020.

Many have wondered why Torrei continues to carry Kevin’s last name since they have been divorced for years and he is now remarried. She opened up about her decision to keep using the last name during a 2021 appearance on “The Real” talk show.

She said, “Me and Kevin decided he had no issues with me changing my last name and my children also said to me, ‘Mom, we do not want you to change your last name.’ They wanted the same last name as me, and I said, ‘OK.’”

