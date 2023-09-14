Kevin Cram, police officer for 10 years, followed in his brother's footsteps, grandma said

Public service runs in the Cram family.

Mariann Cram, grandmother of Kevin Cram, the Algona police officer killed in the line of duty Wednesday, said she was “kind of surprised” that her grandson became a police officer.

“I think it was because of his brother Steve," who was an officer in Eagle Grove, Mariann Cram said.

Algona police officer Kevin Cram was shot Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Algona, Iowa. He died at a local hospital.

Kevin Cram, 33, was shot and killed Wednesday while arresting a suspect on an outstanding warrant. Suspect Kyle Ricke, 43, was later arrested in Minnesota after a four-hour manhunt, and charged with first-degree murder.

Kevin Cram had been a police officer in Iowa for 10 years, first at the Nora Springs Police Department. He joined the Algona Police Department in 2015.

He also was a father and husband.

Nora Springs Police Chief Jessie Dugan said Kevin Cram was “a great officer and served his community with pride and compassion."

For Dugan, Cram’s two-plus years in Nora Springs from 2013 to 2015 represented more than just an extra officer on patrol.

“He was a great friend and coworker. We spent our off-duty time hunting and fishing together. Officer Cram will be missed by all,” Dugan said.

Mariann Cram, of Corwith, where Kevin Cram grew up, remembers her grandson as an energetic boy who enjoyed baseball and working on his grandparents' farm growing up. He enjoyed field work, working with the livestock and working in the shop.

“He was a smart boy and very sweet,” she said.

She said she is not surprised by the high praise Kevin Cram has received from others about his work as an officer.

“Whatever he does, he always does his best,” she said.

Kevin Cram’s killing comes 10 years to the day when Jamie Buenting, an officer for the Rockwell City Police Department, was shot and killed by Corey Trott during a standoff. Trott was sentenced to life in prison.

Cram is the 219th officer to die in the line of duty in Iowa, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

A memorial is set up outside the Kossuth County Law Enforcement Center after the Wednesday night death of Algona police officer Kevin Cram on Thursday, September 14, 2023 in Algona.

Condolences from around the country have been extended to the family and to his fellow officers in the wake of the tragedy.

“Our sincerest condolences go out to the family of Officer Cram and the entire Algona Police Department. This is a sad day for Iowa and the surrounding communities,” the Salute to the Fallen Foundation posted on Cram's Facebook page.

"Our condolences to Officer Cram’s loved ones and coworkers. Rest easy Brother. We have the watch,” the Boston Police Department Detectives Benevolent Society posted online.

A former classmate of Kevin Cram, Brandi Kay Mann, also posted heartfelt memories to Facebook following the tragedy.

“When I close my eyes and think of memories with Kevin, I’m brought back to our childhood days, learning farm safety at school, going through DARE, Sunday school and church events together, always able to make me laugh despite being a bit shy. A childhood friend gone way too soon,” she wrote.

“Life is way too short, unpredictable and incredibly unfair,” she added.

Late Thursday, Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered flags at half-staff at all public buildings in the state.

“Officer Kevin Cram died a hero, protecting his community and upholding the rule of law. Kevin and I are praying for his family, the Algona Police Department, and all the law enforcement officers in Kossuth County,” Reynolds said. “As flags are lowered across the state, Iowans honor Officer Cram’s legacy and stand united with his brothers and sisters in uniform. We will never forget his service and sacrifice.”

Kevin Baskins covers jobs and the economy for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at kbaskins@registermedia.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Algona officer Kevin Cram was an Iowa cop for 10 years before death