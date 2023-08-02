Kevin Crye, facing recall fight, turns fire on Shasta DA over criminal case against PG&E

Shasta County Supervisor Kevin Crye wants to hire an independent counsel to look into why District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett didn't push harder to criminally prosecute Pacific Gas & Electric Co. over the 2020 Zogg Fire.

Crye announced his desire to bring an outside criminal attorney at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, a suggestion that raised red flags for acting County Counsel Matt McOmber, who questioned the board’s legal authority on the matter and warned about legal concerns he had to do such a thing.

“To the extent there’s a suggestion for independent counsel to look into conduct of an elected DA, that brings a host of legal concerns, and I would certainly want to know what the basis and authority you are looking to for that … so I could provide legal opinion to the board for that type of approach,” McOmber said.

Under California law, county district attorneys answer to the state attorney general.

McOmber also pointed out that the settlement was reviewed and approved by the court.

In May, Bridgett announced a $50 million civil settlement with PG&E that brought compensation for damages from the Zogg Fire that killed four people and burned 56,000 acres in southwest Shasta County.

Bridgett at a news conference said the deal with PG&E was made after a Shasta County judge nullified an earlier judge’s ruling that allowed her office to go forward with criminal charges against the utility for four counts of involuntary manslaughter and other crimes for allegedly starting the blaze.

Bridgett said she disagreed with the judge's ruling and felt her office would have won the case in a criminal jury trial. But after Superior Court Judge Daniel Flynn's ruling, the case could not continue criminally, and her office sued PG&E in civil court and obtained a settlement.

Crye on Tuesday said after spending 30 to 40 hours looking over court documents and transcripts, he is upset Bridgett didn’t refile criminal charges against PG&E after the judge’s ruling. He also said he paid his own attorney to help him out, but he’s a “business and corporation attorney” not a criminal attorney.

Story continues

During the meeting, he played video clips of Bridgett’s May 31, 2023, press conference and clips of the July 25, 2023, board meeting when Bridgett was questioned about how the Zogg Fire settlement funds were distributed throughout the community.

Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett announced a $50 million civil settlement over the 2020 Zogg Fire with PG&E on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Crye, who does not have a law degree, contends it’s not true that the judge’s ruling prevented Shasta County from going after PG&E criminally.

“The press conference as you read that or watch that, I’m left to understand that DA Bridgett didn’t have any choice,” he said. “Here’s the thing, she could have just simply refiled this. … They could have re-filed, tooled up, put in the necessary information that is very common knowledge, and that judge would have been made aware of all of that information.”

In a statement, Bridgett disputed Crye's claims and noted that her office presented all evidence it had on the gray pine that fell on PG&E power lines and ignited the fire. Shasta and Tehama counties in their suit accused the utility of negligence and argued it identified but failed to take out the tree, which had been slated for removal in 2018.

After addressing supervisors, Crye made a motion to hire an independent counsel to look into Bridgett's handling of the case. McOmber told supervisors that the topic was not on the agenda, and that it would be better to make a motion to bring the topic back on a future agenda.

Crye did that, and Board Chair Patrick Jones seconded the motion. But it failed on a 2-2 vote with Supervisors Tim Garman and Mary Rickert voting no.

“Mr. McOmber, I just want to say thank you for protecting us, or trying your best to do that, because we’re not attorneys. And I’m not interested in having this county go further downhill, so I’m not going to support this,” Garman said before the vote.

But District 5 Supervisor Chris Kelstrom, who typically votes with Crye and Jones, was absent from the meeting. So, the topic may not have died at Tuesday’s meeting.

Crye’s attempt to hire outside counsel to look into Bridgett’s conduct comes as he’s fighting a recall. Many of the people who voted for him in November also supported Erik Jensen, who challenged and lost to Bridgett in June 2022.

Rickert asked Crye more than once if he sat down with Bridgett to speak to her about his concerns and have her walk him through the case. She also questioned whether it was appropriate for the board to hire an independent counsel for something like this and wondered about the cost to taxpayers to do so.

“I’m shocked that you have not taken the opportunity to reach out to the DA and have a sit down. There may be some nuances that you’re not aware of,” Rickert said.

Crye countered that his relationship with Bridgett isn’t one that he could talk with her about this case, and that it is his job to represent his constituents and get answers.

In the statement, Bridgett said in part:

“It’s disappointing to hear that Supervisor Crye believes our relationship is such that he could not call me to discuss this judgment. As I told him when he was elected, I look forward to working together to make our community safer.

“I can assure the community that during the seven-day preliminary hearing all evidence was presented regarding the defective tree and PG&E’s failure to remove it. After hearing witnesses testify, the Honorable Judge (Bradley) Boeckman found sufficient evidence to proceed to trial. As I stated in my press conference, I disagree with the subsequent reviewing judge who believed there was insufficient evidence of the defective tree presented at the preliminary hearing.

“The resolution of this case was in the best interest of Shasta County.”

David Benda covers business, development and anything else that comes up for the USA TODAY Network in Redding. He also writes the weekly "Buzz on the Street" column. He’s part of a team of dedicated reporters that investigate wrongdoing, cover breaking news and tell other stories about your community. Reach him on Twitter @DavidBenda_RS or by phone at 1-530-338-8323. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Kevin Crye wants Shasta County DA investigated over Zogg Fire case