Kevin Durant and Sean Marks address Kyrie Irving suspension
Kevin Durant and Sean Marks address the media one day following the news that Kyrie Irving would be suspended for his unwillingness to "unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs".
Kyrie Irving apologized to the Jewish community on his Instagram, after he was suspended from the Brooklyn Nets for posting the link to an antisemitic film.
Kyrie Irving said he wouldn't stand down. It's time for the Nets to believe him.
Hours before the Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for his failure to disavow antisemitism, Steve Kerr told reporters that words matter and everyone needs to be held to a higher standard.
Nets general manager Sean Marks said Friday morning that Irving needs to meet with anti-hate groups and Jewish leaders before he returns to the team.
The Brooklyn Nets guard spoke on Thursday about his since-deleted tweet promoting a movie and book based on anti-semitic conspiracy theories.
Stoudemire, who converted to Judaism in 2020, coached Irving for two years.
Celtics guard Marcus Smart had a lot to get off his chest regarding a report that Ime Udoka is set to become the Nets' next head coach.
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving was given another opportunity on Thursday to publicly denounce the antisemitic material included in the film he shared last week to his millions of followers on social media. Once again, Irving fell short of an unqualified apology.
