Kevin Faulconer Says He Won't Run For CA Governor Again

SAN DIEGO, CA — Former San Diego Mayor and gubernatorial candidate Kevin Faulconer said this week that he won't run for the governor's seat again in the upcoming election.

Faulconer cited the "circus" that followed last year's gubernatorial recall election, in which he received 8 percent of the votes, according to state data. Ultimately, he finished third in the race for Newsom's seat.

Read his full statement below:

"It's harder than ever before to get ahead in California. We all know it, which is why a majority of Californians believe our state is on the wrong track. I want to run for governor to change this, but the lingering effects of the circus that unfolded toward the end of last year's recall make it extremely difficult to relaunch the type of campaign I would want to run.

I appreciate all the encouragement I've received, but I know that now is not the right time. California's problems are solvable. Until we fix our state at the top, I know that we can continue to make progress city by city, community by community. Thank you all."

The 55-year-old former mayor previously cited California's worsening homelessness crisis and the fumbling of the coronavirus vaccine rollout as some of the reasons for his run.

He also called the Golden State the "land of broken promises" under Newsom's reign.



