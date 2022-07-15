Kevin Gates Has The Internet Buzzing After Revealing Intimate Details About His Sexual Exploits

Tomas Kassahun
·2 min read
Kevin Gates is raising some eyebrows after sitting down for an interview with Yung Miami on the latest episode of Caresha Please. Gates unapologetically opened up about his sexual encounter with his own cousin as he sat down with Yung Miami on the Revolt podcast.

“Did you really f**k your cousin?” Yung Miami asked.

The rapper didn’t hold back.

“She pulled me to the side and said, ‘Baby, that’s your cousin,'” he replied. “I ain’t ’bout to stop.”

The “Thinking With My D**k” artist proceeded to give out much more details than needed.

“I wanna stick my whole tongue in this b***h,” he said. “I wanna f**k her a**hole … stick my whole tongue, twirl this b***h.”

While some viewers are disturbed by the comments, others are apparently enjoying the humor or embracing the visuals planted in their heads.

 

Gates also boasted about his tongue during the interview.

“I got a big, long-ass tongue,” he said.

But the rapper became bashful when Yung Miami asked to see his tongue.

“When?” he replied, bringing more laughter out of the host. “No.”

Still, it was only a matter of time before the rapper unleashed more details about his sexual escapades.

“I’m talking about b***h bend over, stand up on your toes … breathe through your nose,” he said.

Yung Miami, who is not normally short of words, said she was speechless.

As Blavity previously reported, Yung Miami, also known as Caresha Brownlee, has been trending on social media since the first episode of her new show. The Caresha Please host had social media buzzing during the first episode in June when she sat down with Diddy, the chairman of Revolt, and answered questions surrounding their rumored relationship.

