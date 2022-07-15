Kevin Gates Has The Internet Buzzing After Revealing Intimate Details About His Sexual Exploits

Kevin Gates is raising some eyebrows after sitting down for an interview with Yung Miami on the latest episode of Caresha Please. Gates unapologetically opened up about his sexual encounter with his own cousin as he sat down with Yung Miami on the Revolt podcast.

“Did you really f**k your cousin?” Yung Miami asked.

The rapper didn’t hold back.

“She pulled me to the side and said, ‘Baby, that’s your cousin,'” he replied. “I ain’t ’bout to stop.”

The “Thinking With My D**k” artist proceeded to give out much more details than needed.

“I wanna stick my whole tongue in this b***h,” he said. “I wanna f**k her a**hole … stick my whole tongue, twirl this b***h.”





Are you ready for the smoke? @iamkevingates left me speechless episode 2 dropping tomorrow @ 5pm on @revolttv pic.twitter.com/hFKDBD60Ij — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) July 13, 2022

While some viewers are disturbed by the comments, others are apparently enjoying the humor or embracing the visuals planted in their heads.

Kevin Gates said he gonna put his fingers in your ear then what ? pic.twitter.com/47Ob0Brhn5 — Jellybean 😜 (@jalisa_67) July 15, 2022

I can tell Kevin gates wasnt lying bout nothing he said #Careshaplease pic.twitter.com/ihsqdyag8S — 💖CERTIFIED BARBIE💖 (@nayythebarbie) July 14, 2022

I like Kevin Gates — Dior (@diorkenn) July 14, 2022

Kevin Gates be sounding crazy and making sense at the same time 😂😂 — H.E.C (@_SlightWorkk) July 14, 2022

This @YungMiami305 interview with Kevin Gates is equally deep, hilarious and WILD according to what we deem the “norm” in this country. Chileeee 🤣😩 — Maya🇵🇷 (@withlovemkc) July 15, 2022

Kevin Gates 🤭😏….. whhheew Caresha this was a good mf pick 🥰🗣 @YungMiami305 — GorgeousLi24 (@GorgeousLi24) July 15, 2022

S/O to @YungMiami305 for having Kevin Gates on the podcast and having the suicidal number right there cuz that’s not TALKED about enough 💯 — That Bitchhh🥵 (@CrystallCocaine) July 15, 2022

Gates also boasted about his tongue during the interview.

“I got a big, long-ass tongue,” he said.

But the rapper became bashful when Yung Miami asked to see his tongue.

“When?” he replied, bringing more laughter out of the host. “No.”

Still, it was only a matter of time before the rapper unleashed more details about his sexual escapades.

“I’m talking about b***h bend over, stand up on your toes … breathe through your nose,” he said.

Yung Miami, who is not normally short of words, said she was speechless.

As Blavity previously reported, Yung Miami, also known as Caresha Brownlee, has been trending on social media since the first episode of her new show. The Caresha Please host had social media buzzing during the first episode in June when she sat down with Diddy, the chairman of Revolt, and answered questions surrounding their rumored relationship.