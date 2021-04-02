Kevin Hart Buys 1959 Corvette Restomood For $825K

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

The famous comedian definitely loves American cars!

Kevin Hart is a car guy, that’s well-known, and he’s clearly not afraid to drop some serious dough on vehicles. However, his latest purchase has us wondering what his intentions are with this classic Corvette. Stay with us here, Hart has an infinity for cars but they seem to be the kinds of cars you wouldn’t shy from doing burnouts in, or driving at excessive speeds (on a track, of course), so the purchase of such a pristine automobile is akin to museum art, compared to his other famous rides. That is, until you realize that looks can be extremely deceiving.

Sporting Fanny Green paint and Linen-colored leather interior, it’s easy to scratch your head as to why Kevin Hart would be interested in this Corvette. The $825,000 Corvette in question is powered by a new-gen 6.2-liter LT1 engine that produces 460-horsepower, and is backed by a 4-speed 4L74e automatic transmission.

It rides on an Art Morrison chassis with C7 Corvette front suspension, featuring Strange Engineering coilovers, and mated with a custom independent rear suspension. It has the stopping power of Wilwood 6-piston brakes with 14-inch front rotors. It also features Bluetooth, JL amplifier, subwoofer, and focal speakers.

While this Chevy Corvette might not be as aggressive and the SpeedKore builds he tends to gravitate towards, it’s nothing to scoff at. However, it’s likely one of the higher priced builds in the Kevin Hart garage.

