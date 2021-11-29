Kevin Hart on goal to become a billionaire by 45: "It's not about the money"
Comedian, actor and businessman Kevin Hart made his dramatic series debut in the Netflix limited series thriller "True Story." He sat down with “CBS Mornings” co-host Gayle King at his HartBeat Studios in Los Angeles and opened up about the meaning that he hopes his ambitions to be a billionaire by age 45 sends and how he used his street smarts to create a booming business.