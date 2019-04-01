Kevin Hart on Netflix special, homophobic jokes: 'The apology was never doing it again'

Kevin Hart isn't running away from past mistakes.

"You should embrace your flaws, because they help make you who you are," the comedian says in his aptly titled "Irresponsible," streaming Tuesday on Netflix. Hart's hour-long special, filmed at London's O2 Arena last September, candidly tackles parenting, divorce and cheating on his second wife, Eniko Parrish, in 2017.

It also arrives four months after Hart stepped down as Oscar host, following public outcry over homophobic tweets he posted in 2011. In an exclusive interview with USA TODAY, Hart, 39, talks about that controversy, his past infidelity and comedy evolution.

Question: In your last special, 2016's “What Now?,” you say that “36 is the perfect age to stop giving a (expletive).” Has your life philosophy changed or stayed the same at 39?

Kevin Hart: Well, I’m about to be 40, so there is a high level of not giving a (expletive), but I want to make sure that people understand what that means. (It) means that you're OK with being human, and as a human, you've got to be OK with being flawed. You've got to be OK with knowing that mistakes can be made, and that there's always opportunity for growth and improvement. The only way to learn is to (mess) up. My stand-up comedy is an open book to my life, all the good and the bad. So I think at 39, I'm becoming a polished version of what I once was. The road to get here was one full of bumps and stuff, but I wouldn't have it any other way.

Q: You address your infidelity and the media attention it got early on in "Irresponsible." Did your wife have any trepidation about you using it as part of your act?

Hart: Me and my wife were on the same page, because this is something we addressed in our household first. Before it gets to the stage, my home has to be handled; we have to be in the space where we're OK and our conversations are ultimately what led to the material that was birthed from it. So there wasn't a pushback, because this is always who I've been and what I've done. This acts as therapy for me – I don’t go to a therapist, my fan base is that. That’s my drug of choice: venting and letting it all out up there is what clears my head and puts me in a good space, you know?

Q: You mention in one of your jokes the need to help her feel secure about your marriage again. What has been most valuable for you, in terms of regaining her trust?

Hart: The best way to gain anyone's trust is to put actions behind your words. So just making sure I'm doing everything to show that I'm aware of my mistakes and moving forward. I want to show that there's a high level of maturity that goes with me now. I'm not in the streets, I'm not out the way that I once was, and I'm just focusing more on that family environment. Not that I ever wasn't, but you just need to put more time and energy into the things that are important.

Q: Did you go to counseling?

Hart: No, we do a good job of talking. I don't knock people that do go to counseling, but in my case, I knew that I was the problem. I was the one who needed to change and fix myself – I didn't need to pay somebody for them to tell me that. And it's worked thus far, in me doing what I'm supposed to do and taking the steps forward that I needed to take.

Q: On the day of the Oscars, you posted a video of yourself boxing. Did you watch the show?

Hart: No, I didn't watch it. Of course, not out of malice or anything like that, I was just working – I got done and I went to the gym afterwards. So that's the only reason why. But the show that they put on, I heard it went very well, which is a good thing. I'm glad that everything worked out.