Kevin Hart’s personal shopper used star’s credit card for a $1 million spree, DA says

The personal shopper for Kevin Hart used the actor and comedian’s credit card to buy himself more than $1 million worth of items, according to a New York prosecutor.

Dylan Jason Syer, 29, is accused of buying fine art, collectibles, expensive watches and jewelry over a 19-month span, Queens County District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a Wednesday news release.

He later flaunted the items on his personal Instagram page, Katz said.

“The defendant thought he was beyond reach and was living out his uber-rich lifestyle fantasies. But my team uncovered the bogus purchases – from the credit card charges being processed by the bank, down to tracking FedEx packages delivered to Syer’s home and business,” Katz stated. “This should serve as a cautionary tale for everyone.”

Syer was indicted Wednesday and faces charges of grand larceny, possession of stolen property, identity theft and scheme to defraud, officials say.

He obtained Hart’s credit card numbers through his personal shopping business in 2015. Syer eventually used those numbers to live out a luxurious life.

The purchases included $240,000 worth of jewelry and watches from a high-end California jeweler, according to the news release. He also bought five watches worth more than $400,000, the district attorney said.

Syer was additionally accused of purchasing a Sam Friedman painting, 21 collectible dolls and two Louis Vuitton bags, the district attorney said.

When Syer was arrested, about $250,000 worth of cash and goods was seized from his New York home, the prosecutor said.

“Regardless of whether you are a celebrity or not, anyone can fall victim to this kind of fraud,” Katz said. “It is paramount to keep track of your expenses, check your credit reports and diligently keep your financial information to yourself.”

If convicted, Syer faces 25 years in prison, officials say.