Kevin Hart Shares He Made Nearly $30M For The 'Jumanji' Sequel: 'I Took Less Money Hoping That The Movie Would Find Amazing Success'

Kevin Hart recently revealed his payout from the success of one of his biggest box office films.

Kevin Hart Gets Real With James Corden

As previously reported by AfroTech, he is opening Hart House, an affordable plant-based fast-food restaurant in Los Angeles, CA this month.

Therefore, in an interview with James Corden’s “The Late Late Show,” he played the game “Eat Your Hart Out Or Speak Your Hart Out” during the promotion for the new restaurant, according to HuffPost.

The premise of the game show was to either eat “100 percent disgusting” food or answer uncomfortable questions. To start off the bat, Corden asked the actor how much he got paid for his role as Franklin Finbar in “Jumanji: The Next Level” — which garnered over $800 million.

The Actor And Comedian Reveals His Jumanji Paycheck

“If I had to do a rough guess…See I made backend player. It’s not about what you take up front for the movie so I took less money hoping that the movie would find amazing success because I’m a good partner. Because of the success of the movie, overall you’re probably in between 25 to 30 [million dollars],” Hart said.

He emphasized: “That is not a Kevin Hart success. That is a studio success. The good thing about being a good partner is you want your studio to be successful. So, Sony being a good partner at the time they did an amazing job marketing and promoting, which allowed all the cast members to find success in this particular movie. It’s not just one, it’s all of our success.”