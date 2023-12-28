Kevin Hart sues former assistant after interview with embattled YouTuber Tasha K

“Kebe has an established history of posting defamatory and otherwise improper content regarding celebrities,” per Hart’s lawsuit, which lists his former assistant Miesha Shakes and Kebe as defendants.

Kevin Hart has filed a lawsuit against his former assistant following an interview she did with embattled YouTuber Tasha K in which she accused the entertainer of cheating on his wife.

People obtained Hart’s complaint, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court in response to an online interview between Miesha Shakes, who worked for his company from August 2017 until October 2020, and Tasha K — real name Latasha Kebe.

The caption on a preview from the interview said, “The interview that Kevin Hart will WISH NEVER CAME OUT!!”

“Kebe has an established history of posting defamatory and otherwise improper content regarding celebrities,” per Hart’s lawsuit, which lists Shakes and Kebe as defendants.

The interview, published on Kebe’s Instagram account and the YouTube channel “Unwine with Tasha K” on Dec. 22, included allegations from Shakes that Hart had an affair at his workplace. She claimed she informed Hart’s wife, Eniko Hart, of the comedian’s infidelity and his alleged gambling addiction.

Hart, 44, and his ex-wife, Torrei Hart, share a daughter, Heaven, 18 and a son, Hendrix, 16,. Following their 2011 divorce, Hart married Eniko Hart; they share a son, Kenzo, 6, and a daughter, Kaori, 3.

The suit claims that in November, a person “affiliated with Kebe” contacted a Hart representative and informed them that the recorded interview would damage Hart’s reputation. “The individual stated that Kebe would publish the interview unless Hart paid a ransom of $250,000,” the lawsuit states, People reported.

According to the lawsuit, Hart called the police and gave Kebe a cease-and-desist order, requesting that she not release the interview. Citing Shakes and Hart’s NDA, it stated that publishing the interview “would constitute intentional interference with contractual relations.”

Hart’s complaint stated that the interview contained false and defamatory allegations about him and several legal problems, in addition to breaking the NDA. It also accused Shakes of making false statements “including that Hart recorded a video of a sexual encounter, and that he faced criminal charges regarding that supposed incident.”

Hart is suing the defendants for invasion of privacy and civil extortion. He is also suing Kebe for intentional interference with contractual relations and Shakes for defamation and breach of contract.

While People reportedly could not reach Shakes for comment, Kebe responded to their request by saying: “Watch the full interview on TashaKLive.com.”

Rapper Cardi B successfully sued Kebe in a libel case in 2022, accusing the YouTuber of making “malicious” claims against her.

Kebe has also come under fire for airing an interview about an alleged intimate relationship between Will Smith and Duane Martin. Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, publicly denied the accusations, with the latter indicating they would take legal action.

