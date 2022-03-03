Kevin Hunter Suing Production Company Behind ‘The Wendy Williams Show’

wendy williams, kevin hunter

Kevin Hunter is taking legal action against the production company behind his ex-wife Wendy Williams’ daytime talk show, The Wendy Williams Show. Hunter filed a civil lawsuit in New York federal court against Debmar-Mercury for wrongful termination, Page Six reported. Hunter was fired a week after Williams filed for divorce in 2019. He had served as the show’s executive producer since 2007.

“Hunter was one of the reasons behind the Wendy Williams Show’s tremendous success and everything seemed to go south after he left,” Hunter’s attorney, Abe George, told Page Six. “Mr. Hunter was unlawfully terminated solely due to his marital status to Wendy, which is contrary to human rights laws in NYC.”

Hunter claimed that he was involved in the creation of the show’s segments like Hot Topics, Shoe Cam and the Hot Seat while he was onboard. Hunter was also the one who was approached by Debmar-Mercury founders Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus about Williams having her own talk show and negotiated the deal since he was her manager at the time. In the lawsuit, he is arguing that “divorce proceedings did not absolve the [producers] of their responsibilities to pay him for his contributions to the Show and allow him to continue in his role as Executive Producer unless agreed upon by [Kevin] and [producers] that his role would cease and that the [producers] would compensate him accordingly.”

“This lawsuit seeks to compensate Mr. Hunter for the sweat equity that he put into the show and that Debmar-Mercury will continue to profit on even in their new reincarnation of the Wendy Williams Show,” George added.

According to Radar Online, Hunter leaked the email that was sent to him by Mort and Bernstein that informed him that he was terminated.

Dear Kevin, Out of respect for our 10-year working relationship, we had hoped to meet you in person and traveled to New York to do so, but unfortunately, you have canceled today’s meeting and we are left with no choice but to communicate to you in writing that effective immediately, your role as Executive Producer of the Wendy Williams Show is terminated, and your professional relationship with Debmar- Mercury is also concluded. In connection with the termination of employment, you were no longer permitted on the studio premises and all communication regarding your transition (including collection of your belongings from the studio premises) should be handled via your attorney as you have indicated that you are represented by counsel. Your attorney may reach out to either of us directly so we can direct him/her to the appropriate parties. Thank you for all your contributions over the years, Kevin we wish you well.

Hunter is asking for anywhere from $7 to $10 million for legal fees, unpaid wages and punitive damages.

The Wendy Williams Show has been cancelled after 13 seasons. Sherri Shepherd, who was a favorable guest host in Williams’ absence during season 13, will now get her own talk show in the 10:00 am slot on FOX.