Kevin James coming to Pittsburgh

WPXI.com News Staff
·1 min read

Comedian and actor Kevin James brings his Irregardless Tour to Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall Feb. 28.

James, who began his career as a stand-up, was the star of King of Queens, which ran for nine seasons. He is currently developing a comedy for Netflix.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

For information and tickets, visit http://www.librarymusichall.org.

