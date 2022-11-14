Kevin James coming to Pittsburgh

Comedian and actor Kevin James brings his Irregardless Tour to Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall Feb. 28.

James, who began his career as a stand-up, was the star of King of Queens, which ran for nine seasons. He is currently developing a comedy for Netflix.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

For information and tickets, visit http://www.librarymusichall.org.

